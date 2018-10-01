New Kotoko coach C.K Akunor to be officially unveiled on Wednesday

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have confirmed new coach C.K Akunor will be unveiled on Wednesday after joining the club on Monday.

The former Black Stars captain signed a three year deal with the Porcupine Warriors and will succeed Paa Kwesi Fabin who resigned after seven months in charge of the club.

The club stated on their website,"Kotoko will unveil new coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor on Wedneaday as the former Black Stars captain has signed a three-year contract with the club."

"The former Wolfsburg captain put pen to paper on Monday, and starts work immediately."

"Management will present the new coach to the media at Sports Hotel at 2pm on Wednesday."

The former Dreams FC coach led AshantiGold to second place after the first round of the Zylofon Cash Premier but parted ways with the club following reports of a rift between him and the CEO of the club.

The 44-year-old has enormous experience on the local terrain, having coached Eleven Wise, Accra Hearts of Oak, Dreams FC and AshantiGold.