New Kotoko coach C.K Akunor wants to play role in player acquisitions at the club

New Asante Kotoko coach Charles Kwabla Akunor has reiterated that "he'd have issues" with the club when players are signed without his knowledge.

The former Black Stars captain joined the Porcupine Warriors on a three year deal following the resignation of Paa Kwesi Fabin after seven months in charge of club.

Akunor, who joins after his last spell with their rivals Ashantigold has been aware of the role management members play in the arrivals of some players to the club.

At his unveiling on Wednesday, the 44 year old affirmed he would want to play a key role in the players that arrive at the club.

“I embrace people that involve me in the signing of players and so if you buy a player without my knowledge, I’d have issues,” he declared.

“We’d give ourselves three months to assess every player and afterwards we’d make decisions going forward,” he added. “It’s not going to always smooth but we can sail through together.”

C.K Akunor met the playing body at the Adako Jachie training grounds on Wednesday morning.

The former Dreams FC manager's first task a friendly game against Liberty Professionals on Sunday.

The Porcupine Warriors have been impressive in the off season beating sworn rivals Accra Hearts of Oak in a two legged friendly.

They also engaged in a friendly with regional rivals Ashantigold, with the two sides recording identical scorelines in a two legged affair.

Last Sunday Kotoko thrashed Berekum Chelsea 3-0 at the Baba Yara Stadium.