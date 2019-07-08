New Kotoko goalkeeper Kwame Baah impressed by club's trophy haul

New Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Kwame Baah says he has been overwhelmed by the club's trophy cabinet after joining the Reds.

The former Inter Allies shot-stopper joins the record Premier League champions on a two-year deal.

"I am overwhelmed by the trophies in the cabinet," the goalkeeper opines after signing his contract. "Asante Kotoko are a great club, and that is seen in the number of trophies they have won over the years," he told Asantekotokosc.com.

"I look at the trophy cabinet and see the history of the club; the history that has made them one of the great clubs in Africa and beyond."

"I want to do my best to help the club to more of such trophies so that I can be part of that history."

Asante Kotoko is a hub of trophies and has a cabinet displaying 25 Premier League titles, nine FA Cups, 12 SWAG Cups, three Super Cups and many others, including the African Club of the Century trophy given by the International Football Federation of History and Statistics.