New Kotoko signing Yahaha Dawuni expresses delight after joining 'dream club'

Asante Kotoko's new signing Yahaya Dawuni has expressed joy after completing his move from the Division One League.

The defender has joined the former Ghana Premier League champions from lower-tier side Susubiribi Sporting Club following his incredible form for the club.

After passing a required medical, the 19-year-old centre-back signed a three-year contract with Asante Kotoko and was unveiled on Tuesday afternoon.

Yahaya Dawuni claimed that Asante Kotoko has always been his favorite team, which is why he decided to sign with the team.

“I feel so happy to be here. Kotoko is my dream club and I am honoured to be part of this great family, to be able to dorn the iconic red jersey and also play in front of the loyal supporters at the Baba Yara Stadium”, Dawuni told Asante Kotoko Communication Directorate.

The defender becomes the first signing under Prosper Narteh Ogum's second spell as coach of Asante Kotoko.

Dawuni us expected to join his new teammates as they embark on a pre-season tour ahead of the upcoming season.

Kotoko will be hoping to better improve upon last season's performance where they finished fourth in the Ghana Premier League.