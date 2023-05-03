New Leeds United coach Sam Allardyce could turn to youngster Darko Gyabi

Newly appointed Leeds United manager Sam Allardyce could turn to 19-year-old midfielder Darko Gyabi to provide a boost to the struggling first team.

The English-born Ghanaian who was signed from Manchester City for around £5m last summer, has only featured three times at senior level since then, despite being highly rated by the club's youth coaches.

Current midfield pairing Marc Roca and Weston McKennie have not been performing well of late, with the latter looking "out of his depth," according to pundit Jon Newsome. US international McKennie has been branded as "lazy" and slow" when he's "not playing well," according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

With Tyler Adams sidelined by injury, it is possible that Gyabi could step up to provide a much-needed lift to the struggling Leeds United squad.

Gyabi has shown his quality in the youth ranks so far this season, notably contributing two goals and three assists in 17 Premier League 2 games.

Recently, he was praised for "showing his class" in a defeat to West Bromwich Albion's U21 side by journalist William Jackson.

While it is not a guarantee that Gyabi would be able to replicate his standout youth performances at senior level, Allardyce may feel that it is worth giving the talented youngster a chance to shine in a team that is currently on a run of five league games without a win.