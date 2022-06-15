New Manchester City signing Erling Haaland hails Ghana coach Otto Addo's impact on his career

Manchester City's marquee signing, Erling Braut Haaland, is full of praise for Black Stars coach Otto Addo following the role he played in his career at Dortmund.

Addo nurtured the Norwegian forward, helping him transition from Austrian football to the German Bundesliga.

The Ghana coach, who is also working as talent development trainer at Dortmund, has the knack of bringing the best out of young players with Haaland a disciple of his work.

In a documentary for Dortmund, Haaland praised the former Ghana player, describing him as the best he's worked with.

“That’s the biggest legend, if we talk about the biggest legends in this club, this guy, he’s the best one,” Haaland openly praised Otto Addo.

“He is the best. Otto,” he added.

Erling Haaland completed a 60 million Euros move to Manchester City after two successful years with the Yellow and Blacks.

Otto Addo was confirmed substantive coach of the Black Stars after leading the team to World Cup qualification following a playoff victory over Nigeria.

He will lead the team till the rest of the year.