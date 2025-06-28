NEW: Mohammed Kudus makes firm decision to leave West Ham and pursue Champions League football

Mohammed Kudus has decided to push for a move away from West Ham United this summer in order to play Champions League football, marking a clear divergence from the club’s current strategy and financial priorities, per a new report by Flashscore.

The Ghana international, who enjoyed an impressive first and an okay second season in the Premier League, is determined to secure a transfer to a top-tier European side competing in UEFA’s elite competition.

West Ham, meanwhile, are open to selling the 24-year-old but would prefer a deal that maximises financial return, potentially from Saudi Arabia. Kudus, however, is not sold on a move to the Middle East, despite the lucrative packages on offer.

Chelsea and Newcastle United have shown the most interest so far, having assessed the conditions needed to sign Kudus.

Arsenal have conducted background checks, while Manchester United have stepped back from the situation. Tottenham Hotspur could emerge as a late option if other attacking targets fail, but have yet to make contact with Kudus’s camp.

Sources indicate that Kudus had been considering his future before Graham Potter’s arrival, but the managerial change has further solidified his decision to move on.

West Ham are understood to be aware of his intentions and are under pressure to generate funds before they can strengthen the squad.

Kudus’s release clause is set at £85 million for Premier League clubs, but there is widespread belief that West Ham would settle for closer to £60 million if the structure of a deal is favourable.

Newcastle continue to keep Kudus on their shortlist, and Arsenal remain attentive as new technical director Andrea Berta weighs up several attacking options.

Chelsea, long-time admirers of Kudus, could re-enter the race once their outgoing transfers are finalised.

With pre-season fast approaching, Kudus is eager to resolve his future quickly and join a club aligned with his ambition.