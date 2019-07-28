New signing David Abanga aims at punching up and exploding at AshantiGold

AshantiGold new signing David Sandan Abagna insists his move to the Miners is another opportunity for him to strut his stuff and he is ready to give his all.

The 20-year-old completed his move to join the Obuasi based lads few days ago to strengthen their squad for the 2019/2020 CAF Confederation Cup campaign.

"I want to at least give my talent another big chance in my life and give it my all," he said.

Abagna was named the most promising talent in 2017 by the Sports Writers Association of Ghana following a stellar campaign with Wa All Stars.

The young midfielder netted 12 goals and made five assists in the 2016/2017 Ghana Premier League season.

Abagna was part of the Wa All Stars squad which won the Ghanaian top-flight for the very first time in 2016.

By Nuhu Adams