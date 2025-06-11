New signing Davis Asante will give us versatility in attack, says Jahn Regensburg director Achim Beierlorzer

The Sporting Director of SSV Jahn Regensburg, Achim Beierlorzer, has indicated that everyone at the club is elated with the signing of Ghanaian attacker Davis Asante.

Speaking to the club’s media team after the deal to sign the winger was completed on Wednesday, Achim Beierlorzer said the club is confident that Asante will provide versatility in their attack.

"With Davis Asante, we have acquired a fast, technically skilled, and talented player who, at 22, now wants to take the next step in his development. He has played as a left winger, right winger, and number ten in his career, giving us more versatility in attack,” he said.

Achim Beierlorzer further indicated that the club has a plan to help Davis Asante settle in quickly before the start of the next football season.

“We will work with him over the coming months to ensure he quickly settles in here at SSV Jahn and in the 3rd division,” the Sporting Director of Jahn Regensburg said.

Davis Asante joined Jahn Regensburg from Werder Bremen's reserve team. The youngster has signed a contract in the cathedral city until 2027.