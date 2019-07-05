New signing James Kotei ready to fight for regular slot in Kaizer Chiefs starting XI

Kaizer Chiefs new boy James Agyekum Kotei insists he will fight to get a place in the team after some days of training.

The Ghanaian midfielder joined the Amakhosi about a week ago following a stellar campaign with Simba SC in Tanzania.

The 25-year-old was named best midfielder of the Tanzanian giants after his immense contributions aided the club to defend the domestic league and also reached the quarter-finals of the CAF Champions League for the very first time.

''I am impressed with the set up because we are a family here and I look forward to contributing." Kotei told www.kaizerchiefs.com

"After the hectic season in Tanzania, I didn’t get a chance to rest. I must fight to get into the team. I am here to play my part and truly excited to be here."

Moreover, Kotei is optimistic of winning trophies with the Soweto giants

''I feel bad that this massive club has not won trophies recently. I arrived in Tanzania in 2016, Simba had not won anything for four years, and we won the league and the FA Cup the same year.

''By the grace of God, I hope to win trophies and for Chiefs to return to winning ways."

By Nuhu Adams