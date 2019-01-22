New signing Kevin-Prince Boateng named in Barça squad for Sevilla clash

Kevin-Prince Boateng has been included in Barcelona's squad for Wednesday's Copa del Rey clash against Sevilla just a few hours after the Ghanaian signed for the club.

The 31-year-old has been added to the squad for the first leg of the quarter-final match after impressing in his first training on Tuesday night.

And according to reports in Spain, he could make his debut by starting up front alongside Suarez and Malcolm with Messi and Dembele not making the trip.

Kevin has joined the Spanish champions on loan from Sassuolo for the remainder of the season.