Defender Nicholas Opoku says he is ready for the challenge after signing for Italian Serie A side Udinese.

The Ghana international was snapped up from Tunisian side Club Africain and penned a four-year contract.

Opoku will be playing for his first European club and it happens to be in one of Europe's major leagues.

He posted on his Twitter account: ''So happy to share with you this awesome moment. I'll do my best and I'm looking forward to the start of the new season @ Udinese_1896.''