New signing Vincent Atingah begins training with Bibiani Gold Stars ahead of Nsoatreman clash

Former Medeama defender Vincent Atinga has commenced training with Bibiani Gold Stars, eager to make an impact after joining the struggling side as a free agent.

Atinga, who clinched the Premier League Player of the Season title after the previous campaign year with an impressive 11 goals, arrives as a potential game-changer for the Gold Stars.

The ex-Hearts of Oak player, with previous experience in Albanian football with Tirana, was confirmed as a new signing by the Miners just days ago. With the team languishing in the relegation zone and in need of a turnaround, Atinga's addition is anticipated to bring defensive solidity and goal-scoring prowess.

Bibiani Gold Stars, currently with only 12 points from 12 games, face an uphill battle in the league. The team's struggles have prompted swift action from management, leading to the coach being asked to step aside due to the abysmal performance this season.

As Gold Stars prepare to host high-flying Nsoatreman at Duns Park, all eyes are on whether Vincent Atinga will make his debut and potentially contribute to reversing the team's fortunes.