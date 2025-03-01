New technical director Schafer calls for unity as he outlines vision for Ghana football

Newly appointed Ghana Football Association (GFA) Technical Director Winfried Schafer has outlined an ambitious plan to develop Ghanaian football at all levels, urging stakeholders and fans to unite behind the vision.

In a heartfelt message on Facebook, SchÃ¤fer highlighted his long-term objectives, which include building a strong Black Stars team while also supporting grassroots football, local clubs, and academies.

“We want to help every single player, doesn’t matter if you just began on the grassroots level, doesn’t matter if you’re a boy or a girl! We will have your back and we will help you find your way,” Schafer wrote.

The German veteran emphasized the importance of collaboration between the GFA, clubs, and government bodies to create an ecosystem that fosters player development.

“We want to support every club, small or big, academies and schools, and we will try to build valuable national and international partnerships,” he stated.

SchÃ¤fer's appointment comes at a crucial time as Ghana prepares for two vital World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar. He reaffirmed his belief that a collective effort is needed to achieve success.

"Whatever we do, we can only do it together. The players and the coaches, the federation and the medical staff, the clubs and academies, the sport ministry, and most of all, we will need you, the fans," he stressed.

Schafer, who boasts vast experience in African football, previously led Cameroon to AFCON glory in 2002 and is expected to bring his expertise to guide Ghana back to prominence.