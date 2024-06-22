New TNA Park could be venue for 2024 GHALCA Top 4 tournament

President of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), Kudjoe Fianoo, has revealed that the new Tarkwa and Aboso (TNA) Park is under consideration as the primary venue for the upcoming 2024 Top 4 tournament.

This annual competition aims to keep high-performing teams in shape for the next season.

"Although we are yet to confirm a venue, we have already written to the administration of the New TNA Park as our first choice venue and the Baba Yara Stadium as an alternative venue," Fianoo disclosed in an interview with Akoma FM.

He also confirmed the participating teams, which include Ghana Premier League champions FC Samartex, along with second and third-placed sides, Accra Lions and Berekum Chelsea.

"The top three teams in the league (Samartex FC, Accra Lions, and Berekum Chelsea) plus the FA Cup winner will make up this year's top four," Fianoo added.

Despite the confirmed teams, the venue remains a crucial factor, with GHALCA considering the leverage of the new T&A Park in Tarkwa. The tournament is scheduled to take place in the first or second week of August 2024.

Nsoatreman, who finished fifth in the Ghana Premier League, and Bofoakwa Tano, who were relegated after finishing 17th, will compete for the FA Cup final. The final match is set for Sunday, June 23, 2024, at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium. The winner of this match will secure the final spot in the Top 4 competition, offering both teams a chance to salvage their season.