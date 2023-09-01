New West Ham signing Mohammed Kudus makes late debut in 2-1 victory over Luton Town

Mohammed Kudus, the newly signed talent from Ajax, made his debut for West Ham in their recent 2-1 Premier League victory over Luton Town.

Kudus came on as a substitute in the 91st minute, although the game was virtually decided by then. While he didn't have much time to leave a lasting impression, West Ham fans can expect to see more of him after the international break.

Kudus has committed to a five-year contract with West Ham, concluding his successful three-year stint at Ajax, where he scored 27 goals and secured two league titles.

His impressive performance in training earned him a spot in the matchday squad, and he was introduced to the club's supporters at Kenilworth Road.

Now, Kudus will shift his focus to international football, as he is set to join the Ghanaian national team for an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the Central African Republic.