Newcastle and Southampton on alert as Boakye-Yiadom reveals January EPL move

Ghana striker Richmond Boakye-Yiadom says he 'will surely' move to England in January with four Premier League teams including Chelsea, Southampton, Newcastle and Crystal Palace keen on signing the attacker.

The 25-year-old has been a top target for clubs in England and France following his explosive form for Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade this season.

His performance has sent several English Premier League clubs inquiring about the availability of the versatile player woh has lighted up the Serbian league on his return from China.

Southampton are thought to be the leading contenders with Chelsea, Newcastle and Crystal Palace among the latest addition to the EPL clubs who have expressed interest in the player.

Boakye-Yiadom has also linked with a move to French Ligue 1 side Bordeaux in the January transfer window but the price being quoted by the Ligue 1 side will not be considered by Red Star.

Last month Southampton sent scouts to watch the player as they prepare to make an official offer as several EPL clubs also eye a deal with the player.

The Ghanaian striker, who has returned to the Serbian side after his six-month €5.5 million deal with Chinese side Jiangsu Suning, believes Red Stars bought him for the EPL move.

“I think is the dream of most of the players to play in England but I think this season my move to England is going to happen,” Boakye said.

"I’m not going to give details but it will surely happen before January.

"In two – three months it will happen, it’s not that I am going to hope for, it will happen.

"I don’t think a club will sell a player and buy him back in six months if there isn’t something in the pipe line.

"But we are both going to work together and I will give my best for it to happen and like I said latest January it has to happen.”

The Ghanaian returned to Serbian in the summer on a two-year deal after just one season in the Chinese Super League with Jiangsu Suning.

The former Sassuolo striker netted an impressive 42 strikes in 48 appearances for the Belgrade-based side before he moved to the Chinese side where he earned €4 million euros per season.

Boakye Yiadom was one of the hottest forwards in Europe last year with 42 goals to his name in 2017.

The Ghanaian is not new to big moves and giant clubs having been signed by Italian side Juventus six years ago before surprisingly tailing off.

Moves to Genoa, Sassuolo, Elche, Atalanta, Roda JC, Latina all followed before his latest career-redefining move to Red Star Belgrade.

Scouts representing Galatasaray, Borussia Dortmund, Genoa, SPAL, Pescara, Fiorentina Villarreal, Real Valladolid, Getafe, Las Palmas and Lille have all been following him.