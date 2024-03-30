Newcastle ball boy denies Mohammed Kudus' celebration request despite scoring for West Ham

Mohammed Kudus, known for his entertaining goal celebrations, encountered an unexpected obstacle during West Ham United's Premier League clash against Newcastle United when a ball boy refused to surrender his stool for Kudus' signature "take a seat" celebration.

The 23-year-old forward, in addition to his notable goal contributions for West Ham this season, has gained attention for his creative celebrations, including crossing his arms and sitting on advertising boards. His latest celebration involves borrowing a stool from a ball boy and sitting on it, symbolising the posture of a king.

However, during Saturday's match against Newcastle United, Kudus encountered resistance from one of the ball boys when he attempted to execute his celebration after scoring West Ham's second goal of the game.

Despite Kudus' request, the ball boy refused to relinquish his stool, leaving Kudus visibly confused.

Undeterred by the unexpected turn of events, Kudus improvised his celebration by gesturing towards the stool while his teammates lifted him onto the advertising board, allowing him to revisit his old celebration.

Despite Kudus' goal and creative celebration, West Ham ultimately suffered a 4-3 defeat to Newcastle United. However, Kudus' contribution extended beyond scoring, as he also provided an assist for West Ham's third goal, marking his 11th goal involvement in the Premier League debut season.

Although the denial of the stool added a moment of intrigue to Kudus' celebration, it did not overshadow his impressive performance and impact on the pitch.

As Kudus continues to make waves in the Premier League, his talent and charisma remain integral to West Ham United's aspirations in the competition.