Newcastle boss pleased with Christian Atsu's performance since he returned from injury

Steve Bruce believes that Christian Atsu's return from a summer hamstring injury has handed him an important boost following the loss of Matt Ritchie for two months.

The Ghana winger suffered a hamstring injury at the African Cup of Nations in July, but after a rest period during Newcastle's pre-season campaign, Atsu came back feeling refreshed and has worked his way back into contention.

Ritchie sustained a bad injury against Leicester City in the EFL Cup after Hamza Choudhury steamed into him in the second round tie at St James' Park.

Atsu made a return to action away to Tottenham Hotspur in the 1-0 win and also appeared against Leicester, but Bruce has since turned to Atsu to help patrol the left-hand side along with Jetro Willems.

The Newcastle head coach said: "I've only really seen Christian since the back end of last week because of the stuff with the African Nations and being injured, but as soon as he's come in, he's handled the ball well.

"Whether it's given him a new lease of life, I'm not sure, but I been very, very pleased with him.

"He's done very, very well. He ran himself to a standstill (against Watford) I have to tell you."