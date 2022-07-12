Newcastle could shift attention to Callum Hudson-Odoi if...

Forward Memphis Depay's reluctance to leave Barcelona may force Newcastle United to consider other options in the transfer market.

The Premier League club are interested in signing the Netherlands international this summer.

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has emerged as a transfer target for the Magpies, according to The Sun.

Last season, the 21-year-old struggled to establish himself as a regular starter for Chelsea due to a combination of injuries and inconsistent form.

According to Sky Sports, his playing time could be reduced even further next season as the Blues are set to sign Raheem Sterling from Manchester City.

Hudson-Odoi could thus be open to leaving Stamford Bridge.

He'll want to be a regular starter next season if he wants to make Gareth Southgate's England squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.