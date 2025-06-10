Newcastle plot quick move for Mohammed Kudus amid West Ham’s summer shake-up

Newcastle United are reportedly weighing a swift approach for Mohammed Kudus as West Ham prepare to cash in on the Ghanaian forward during this transfer window.

According to Football Insider, West Ham could reluctantly sanction Kudus’ departure as they aim to generate funds for a summer rebuild. The Hammers are expected to part ways with several players whose contracts and loan deals have expired, placing added importance on recouping money through sales.

Newcastle’s interest in Kudus comes after missing out on Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo, who now looks set for a move to Manchester United. With Eddie Howe keen on adding a right-sided attacker, Kudus has emerged as a key target.

Senior correspondent Pete O’Rourke told the Inside Track Podcast that Newcastle may act quickly to secure Kudus, especially as Chelsea are also in the race and have reportedly explored a player-swap option that West Ham are reluctant to accept.

Though West Ham would prefer to keep the 24-year-old, his sale could help fund new signings under incoming manager Graham Potter. Kudus joined West Ham from Ajax last summer and, despite an inconsistent 2024/25 campaign, remains one of the club’s most valuable assets.