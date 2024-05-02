Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest eye Aziz Issah swoop

Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest have emerged as contenders in the race to secure the signature of Dreams FC prodigy Aziz Issah.

Following his remarkable performances in the CAF Confederation Cup, where he played a pivotal role in Dreams FC's historic run to the semi-finals, Issah has attracted widespread interest from clubs across the globe.

Now, it appears that his talents have captured the attention of English sides Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest, both eager to bolster their squads with the promising midfielder.

Newcastle United are reportedly keen on adding Issah to their ranks as they look to strengthen their midfield options for the upcoming season.

The prospect of competing in one of the most prestigious leagues in world football could prove to be a compelling proposition for the young Ghanaian talent.

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest are also in the race to secure Issah's signature. Nottingham Forest see Issah as a player who could make an immediate impact and help drive their ambitions forward.

For Issah, the interest from English clubs presents an exciting opportunity to further his career on the international stage.

The prospect of plying his trade in the highly competitive environment of English football could provide him with the platform to showcase his talents on a global scale.

As negotiations between the clubs and Issah's representatives intensify, the coming days promise to be filled with anticipation and speculation.