Newcastle United Christian Atsu ruled out of Ghana’s AFCON double header

Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu will miss Ghana’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa and São Tomé and Principe due to injury.

According to reports, Atsu has communicated with the technical handlers of the Black Stars to omit him from the aforementioned games due to injury.

The 27-year-old is reported to be carrying an injury which he suffered at club side Newcastle United.

"He [Christian Atsu] will not be part of the team for the two matches against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principle" a close source told Kickgh.com

"He communicated his unavailability to the coaches because he hasn't recovered fully from an injury he picked up at Newcastle United training"

Astu has featured eight times for Newcastle United this season with two assists to his credit.

The Black Stars will begin their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers campaign with the Bafana Bafana of South Africa on November 14.

Three days later, the senior national team of Ghana will fly out to face Sao Tome and Principle for their second Group C fixture.