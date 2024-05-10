Newcastle United eye Chelsea's Ghanaian youngster Josh-Kofi Acheampong

English Premier League club Newcastle United hav set its sights on Chelsea's promising teenager, Josh Acheampong, in a bid to bolster their squad for the future.

Born in England and of Ghanaian descent, the 18-year-old Acheampong has caught the attention of Newcastle scouts with his standout performances for Chelsea's U18 side.

He has also made a notable appearance for the senior team as a substitute in their recent victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

Newcastle's interest in Acheampong stems from their desire to recruit young talents and nurture them for long-term success.

Reports from England indicate that the Magpies have been closely monitoring the Ghanaian teenager and are keen to initiate talks with Chelsea during the upcoming summer transfer window.

Although formal contact between the clubs has not yet been established, Newcastle are impressed by Acheampong's potential and sees him as a valuable addition to their squad. However, it remains uncertain whether Chelsea will be open to selling the talented youngster given his promising future.

Acheampong's sudden rise to prominence has sparked widespread interest in his services, with Newcastle United leading the race to secure his signature.