Newcastle United eyeing Lens defender Kevin Danso for summer transfer

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing Austrian defender Kevin Danso, who currently plays for French side Lens.

The Magpies have been having a fantastic season and are on the verge of securing Champions League qualification, which would make them an even more attractive destination for potential new signings.

According to reports, Newcastle have been closely following Danso's progress at Lens and the 24-year-old has expressed his desire to return to the Premier League.

Danso, who is of Ghanaian descent, previously played for Southampton in the 2019-20 season, making 13 appearances for the Saints.

Lens signed Danso on a loan deal from Augsburg last summer and he has since made 24 appearances for the Ligue 1 side, impressing with his solid defensive performances. It is believed that Newcastle could expect to pay around €35million (£30 million) to secure Danso's services.

When asked about the rumours linking him to Newcastle, Danso remained coy, stating that he is only focused on the present and the next game with Lens. However, he did not rule out the possibility of a move to the Premier League, stating that he cannot close any doors.

If Newcastle do manage to sign Danso, it would be a significant addition to their defensive options. The Magpies have struggled at times this season in defense, conceding 46 goals in 33 Premier League games so far.

With Champions League football on the horizon, Newcastle will be looking to strengthen their squad in the summer transfer window and Danso could be a key part of their plans. It remains to be seen if Newcastle will be willing to pay the reported €35million fee, but if they do, Danso could prove to be a shrewd signing for the Magpies.