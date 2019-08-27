Newcastle United fans impressed with Astu's performance against Tottenham

Black Stars midfielder Christian Astu has received a lot of compliments and praise from the Newcastle fans as he helped his side pick their first win of the season against Tottenham in the English Premier League on Sunday.

Atsu was absent for most part of pre-season for Newcastle United due to injury he picked up at the Africa Cup of Nations with Ghana.

He was substituted in Ghana's second group game against Cameroon at the AFCON after picking the injury early in the game.

The ex-Chelsea player came on as a substitute in the game against Tottenham when Allan Saint-Maximin went down with an injury and had to be replaced.

Astu sent in a perfect through ball to Joelinton who scored the only goal of the game to secure Newcastle United first win of the season.

The 27-year old performance against Tottenham is likely to earn him a start in their next Premier League game against Watford

Here are comments from the fans after his brilliant performance against Tottenham

