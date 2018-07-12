Newcastle United fans oppose transfer move for Aston Villa winger Albert Adomah

Majority of Newcastle United fans have shown their dissatisfactory of the club's idea of signing Ghanaian winger Albert Adomah, it has been revealed.

Adomah has emerged as a target for the Toons who look to replace Matt Ritchie as he is expected to join Stoke City before the transfer window shuts.

Despite not having premier league experience, the 30 year-old had a scintillating spell in the Championship last season.

He netted 15 times and assisted five in about 45 appearances in all competitions.

Even though Adomah has been an instrumental for Aston Villa for the past two seasons, majority of Newcastle United fans believes he is not worth to don the Black and White shirt.

According to a poll on Football Fancast, 82% of the total are not keen on the idea of signing Adomah this summer with 18% saying otherwise.