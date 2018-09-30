Newcastle United fans rip into Christian Atsu after unimpressive display in defeat against Leicester

Newcastle United fans have vented their anger towards Ghana star Christian Atsu after the 2-0 defeat to Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday.

Atsu lasted the full duration- his first this season - but he failed to impress as the Magpies were defeated at the St James Park.

And some fans, who were really upset with the winger, took to twitter share their reactions to his performance against the former champions.

How anyone thinks playing Christian Atsu is a good idea in the first place is beyond me. Honestly, take one of the lads from the front row and they'd have been as effective. — Sean Douglass (@Sean_Douglass)

Anyone want a season ticket? I've had enough. Am I seriously paying to watch the likes of Christian Atsu and Joselu try play football for 90 minutes?! — Jonny Lindsay (@jonnylindsay__)

