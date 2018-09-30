GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Newcastle United fans rip into Christian Atsu after unimpressive display in defeat against Leicester

Published on: 30 September 2018
Newcastle United fans rip into Christian Atsu after unimpressive display in defeat against Leicester

Newcastle United fans have vented their anger towards Ghana star Christian Atsu after the 2-0 defeat to Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday. 

Atsu lasted the full duration- his first this season - but he failed to impress as the Magpies were defeated at the St James Park.

And some fans, who were really upset with the winger, took to twitter share their reactions to his performance against the former champions.

 

?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 29, 2018

 

?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 29, 2018

 

?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 29, 2018

?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 29, 2018

?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 29, 2018

Comments

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations