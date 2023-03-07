Newcastle United interested in Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu

Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu is attracting interest from Newcastle United ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Southampton centre-back is reportedly on the list of summer signings earmarked by Magpies manager Eddie Howe.

Howe attempted to bring the Ghanaian to the St James Park in January but the move did not see the light of day.

However, the former Bournemouth coach is set to make another move in the summer with the defender a priority for Newcastle United.

According to reports Newcastle United are preparing a 15 million pounds move for the 23-year-old, with 12 months remaining on his current deal.

Salisu is also being monitored by French giants AS Monaco and Olympique Marseille.

Southampton are battling the drop as the fight for survival intensifies for the Saints this season.

Despite the string performances of Salisu, Southampton find themselves in 19th position leading to the sacking of managers Ralf Hassenhutl and Nathan Jones.

Newcastle United could take advantage of the situation should the Saints be relegated.