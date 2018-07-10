GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 31 minutes ago
Newcastle United rubbish reports linking club with move for Albert Adomah

Newcastle United have rubbished reports the club with a move for Aston Villa winger Albert Adomah.

United have been heavily linked with the Ghanaian in the ongoing summer transfer.

Reports claimed the 30-year-old was being considered as an alternative target if the Magpies fail in their bid to re-sign  Andros Townsend.

However, reports that Newcastle have bid for the winger are wide of the mark, according to the Chronicle.

Newcastle United reporter Lee Ryder today tweeted: "NUFC haven't bid for Aston Villa's Albert Adomah after reports on Sunday. More reports on more viable targets have taken place today."

