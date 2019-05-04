Newcastle United star Christian Atsu credits Rafa Benitez for finding consistency in England

Newcastle United attacker Christian Atsu says that working hard and finding a manager who believes in his ability has helped him turn around his dream of playing consistently in the Premier League.

The Ghana international endured unsuccessful loan spells at AFC Bournemouth, Everton and Spanish side Malaga before joining the Magpies on an initial loan deal from Chelsea.

The 27-year-old played an instrumental role in helping the club earn promotion to the English top-flight at the first time of asking.

Atsu, who has churned out 26 appearances in the league this term, says he has thrived at Tyncastle thanks to Spanish manager Rafa Benitez.

“Football is always about chance and when you have the chance you have to take it, work hard and keep going," Atsu told Rahman Osman of Mirror Sport.

"The problem is sometimes players find it very difficult to find the right club and when they do it’s harder to find the right coach to give them the chance to play.”

“Then there is the rare cases of when a player goes to a particular club and no matter what he does things just don’t go well for him."

“In my situation the only choice I had was to continue working hard and knowing that I would find what I want, and then Newcastle came along."

"I worked hard then when the opportunities started coming I listened to the manager and gave off my best."

“Everywhere you find yourself there is a reason you are there and for me at that time maybe I was meant to learn something from there.”