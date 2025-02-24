GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana's No. 1

Newcastle United target Antoine Semenyo in summer transfer plans

Published on: 24 February 2025
Bournemouth v Brighton and Hove Albion Premier League Antoine Semenyo of Bournemouth during the Premier League match at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth UK Newspapers OUT Copyright: xJeremyxLandeyx FIL-20967-0073

Newcastle United are pushing forward with their plans to build a competitive, title-challenging squad and have identified Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo as a key target for the summer transfer window.

Semenyo, who recently signed a new contract with Bournemouth, will require a strong financial offer to lure him away.

Newcastle face stiff competition from other clubs, and failure to qualify for European competition could weaken their chances of securing his signature.

The Ghanaian forward’s versatility allows him to operate effectively on either wing, making him a valuable attacking option.

Semenyo, whose game is built on his pace and direct play, has been a standout performer this season, scoring nine goals and providing five assists in 27 appearances.

Semenyo’s attacking contributions extend beyond goals and assists, averaging 3.4 shots, 1.1 key passes, and 2.1 successful dribbles per match, underlining his ability to influence games in the final third.

