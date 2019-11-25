Newcastle United-target Kasim Nuhu reveals English Premier League dream

Ghana defender Kasim Nuhu has revealed his dream to play in the English Premier League amid Newcastle United speculations ahead of the winter transfer window.

Adams has been linked with a move to Newcastle United following his superb performance for Fortuna Dusseldorf in the ongoing German Budnesliga campaign.

He joined the side on a season-long loan deal from TSG Hoffenheim in the summer and has quickly established himself as a key cog of the side, scoring two goals in 9 games.

The 24-year-old could not hide his desire to feature in the English top-flight league after reports suggest he is been monitored by Steve Bruce's outfit.

"It [Premier League] is one of the leagues I cherished a lot growing up in Ghana," Adams told Footballmadeinghana.

"That time, we were always watching the Premier League. Most Ghanaians watch the Premier League more than any other league.

"It will be a league that I would like to play in in future."

"For Hoffenheim, I wanted to give my everything for them after Afcon because they bought me for €8 million," he added.

"I wanted to give everything for them this season. But things were not how I wanted it because the coach was telling me a different story.

"Going to Fortuna Dusseldorf, a certain Lutz is there, and he is taking care of everything. The club received me very well - the fans, Lutz and the coach.

"The coach keeps on talking to me. This motivation from the coach and sporting director keeps me going week in and week out.

"I will say going to Fortuna Dusseldorf is one of the best decisions I have made."

The Ghana international has featured in eight league games for Düsseldorf, scoring one goal so far this season.