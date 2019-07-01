Newcastle United to recall Ghana star Atsu to England for treatment after tournament-ending injury

Ghana winger Christian Atsu is set to return to Newcastle United after he was ruled out of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

Ghana was dealt a big blow on Monday when the tricky wideman was ruled out of the ongoing 2019 Africa Cup of Nations tournament because of injury.

The 27-year-old suffered a hamstring injury during Ghana’s 0-0 draw against Cameroon at the African Cup of Nations.

He was forced off after just 14 minutes after grabbing at the back of his right leg and was sent to the hospital for a scan to assess the severity of the injury.

He underwent tests on the thigh injury on Sunday and now the results released on Monday have shown that he will not be able to play any further part in the tournament for Ghana.

The former FC Porto star is expected to return to Newcastle United by Wednesday to continue his treatment ahead of the 2019/20 Premier League campaign.

GHANASoccernet.com can confirm that the medical team of the Black Stars are talking to the Magpies about the logistics to send him to England.

Atsu bounced back from a knee injury he suffered at the end of the 2017-18 campaign to make 32 appearances for the club.