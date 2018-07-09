Newcastle United will turn to Albert Adomah if Andros Townsend deal fails

Newcastle United are planning to move for Aston Villa star Albert Adomah should they be unable to sign Andros Townsend.

Manager Rafa Benitez appears to be seriously interested in re-signing Townsend but Crystal Palace are unwilling to let him go.

Adomah, 30, has been identified as the backup plan according to the Sun.

The Ghana international scored 14 goals in the Championship last season to help Aston Villa to the Championship play-off final.

With Villa's financial concerns well publicised in recent times, Newcastle may perhaps feel that they may be able to land him for a lower figure than a player of his quality would normally cost.