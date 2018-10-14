Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu comes to the rescue of mother and two daughters jailed for stealing corn worth $2

English Premier League star Christian Atsu came to the rescue of a mother and her two daughters, who were jailed for three months for stealing leftover corn worth GHC 10.00, equivalent to $2.00.

The Ghana international who is on international break, heard the story of the three women who were serving time in prison and lent a helping hand.

According to Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng of Crime Check Foundation, a court found them guilty and consequently sentenced all three including a lactating mother after they were unable to raise GH¢360 slapped on them.

He, however, revealed that Black Stars winger Christian Atsu came to the rescue of the convicts and through the Crime Check Foundation donated GH¢1000 for their release.

They are set to be released on Tuesday, October 16, 2018.

Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng wrote on Facebook “Cases like this make a strong case for a review of Ghana’s criminal justice laws. They may not have had permission for collecting the leftovers from the farm, but in a country where poverty is endemic in most rural communities, what some rural folks do is to go searching for rejected harvested corn to keep their families alive. Sadly the innocent baby of Joyce had to follow the mum to prison,”

”They tell me their farmlands have been sold out to a company, so they have to go looking for corn which offers them Akple twice a day. Fortunately, a good Samaritan has paid for their 360 court fine to enable them go home on Tuesday to continue with their huzzle,”

”You can imagine the joy on their faces when CCF donated 1000 cedis to them from Black Stars winger, Christian Atsu. Meanwhile, some big men chop state funds and use technicalities to go Scot free in court. What a country we live in!,”