Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu dedicates win against Tottenham to fans

Ghana midfielder Christian Atsu says Newcastle United's win over Tottenham Hotspurs is for the fans after a poor start to the season.

The Magpies had lost their opening two games of the campaign but the return of the winger came with some good news as they beat Tottenham at Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium.

Atsu provided the assist for record signing Joeliton's goal in the 27th minute.

"The fans love this club, and they want the best for the club," he said in a post match interview. "So whenever things are going wrong they have to be upset but a lot of people never expected us to beat Tottenham.

"They will say our best should have been a draw but this is what Newcastle is made of and this is what the fans are made of, to support this club and love the club," he added.

Atsu was making his first appearance for the club after being ruled out of action for two months due to a hamstring injury suffered at the Africa Cup of Nations.

He came on for the injured Allan Saint-Maximin with his introduction paying off almost immediately as he assisted Joelinton to put Newcastle 1-0 ahead 10 minutes after his entrance.

Last season, Atsu featured in 28 English top-flight games, with one goal to his credit as Newcastle finished 13th.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin