Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu fires warning at league title hopefuls Liverpool

Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu has fired a warning shot to Premier League title hopefuls Liverpool ahead of Saturday's clash at the St James' Park.

The Magpies, who retained their league status with a 3-1 win over Southampton a fortnight ago, will welcome Liverpool to the St James Park.

The following day, title rivals Manchester City will entertain in-form Leicester City at the Etihad Stadium as the league reaches its climax.

Both Liverpool and Manchester City are expected to face tougher tests in their respective fixtures but following the Reds slim hopes of progressing to the finals of the UEFA Champions League after their 3-0 thumping at Barcelona in midweek, many believe manager Jurgen Klopp will turn his focus on winning the league by beating Newcastle on Saturday.

However, Atsu has fired a word of caution to the Merseysiders saying they are ready to improve their position on the standings hence their opponents should not expect any favours.

“Well if Liverpool think we are just going to roll over for them to ride on then they are not ready to win the league," Atsu, 27, told Rahman Osman of Mirror Sport.

"We might be safe but we want to finish the season on a high and, if anybody knows how the manager works, we will prepare for this game like we have prepared for all games this season - with the sole purpose of winning it."

"We are in a good moment and we want to see it out very well.”