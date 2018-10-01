Newly-appointed Asante Kotoko coach C.K Akunnor tasked to win Africa

Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko has disclosed that his outfit has tasked Charles Akunnor to deliver the CAF Champions League or Confederation Cup for them.

The former Dreams FC and Ashgold SC gaffer was named as the substantive head coach of the club on Monday after signing a three-year deal to replace Paa Kwesi Fabin.

The 45-year-old gaffer signed a three year deal with the Porcupine Warriors as head coach until 2021.

According to the club's chief, the former Hearts of Oak trainer has been tasked to conquer the continent for them within three years.

"When our coaching position became vacant, I instituted some committee and upon their recommendation, we agreed on him [C.K. Akunnor]" Mr. Amoako told Atinka FM

"The target for C.K Akunnor is to win CAF Champions League or Confederation Cup in the shortest possible time" he concluded.

Coach Akunnor will be in charge of the Asante Kotoko first team until summer 2021.