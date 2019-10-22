Newly elected Eastern Region FA chairman Linford Asamoah eyes GFA Exco seat

Newly elected Eastern region FA chairman Linford Boadu Asamoah has revealed his interest in contesting for the GFA Executive Committee seat.

The owner of Kotoku Royals was to represent the Regional Football heads on the executive council of the next administration.

The affable football administrator retired Nana Kwadwo Bubu in the Eastern Region election after flawlessly winning the seat with a very huge margin.

"We need to build the pillars of grassroots football very well by training the coaches so they can impact positively on the kids they are mentioning,” he said in an interview on GTV Sports Plus.

The elections for the Executive Committee positions takes place on Thursday at the College Physicians and Surgeons at 9am.