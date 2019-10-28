Newly-elected GFA capo Kurt Okraku & EXCo members visit Black Meteors camp

Newly-elected Ghana Football Association (GFA) president Kurt Okraku and some members of the Executive Council paid a visit to the Black Stars camp ahead of the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations.

Executive Council members Mark Addo, Samuel Anim Addo, former GFA spokesperson Randy Abbey and astute football administrator Nana Oduro Safo joined Kurt Okrakup when he met the Black Meteors on Monday evening.

Mr. Okraku urged the players to etch their names in the history books of the country and end Ghana’s 15-year absence from the Olympic Games.

Head coach, Ibrahim Tanko has named a ten-man foreign-based players comprising Issah Abass and team captain Yaw Yeboah RO join the locally based players as Ghana prepares for the forthcoming U23 African Cup of Nations.