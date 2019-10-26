Newly-elected GFA President Kurt Okraku presented with Special FIFA shirt

Newly elected Ghana Football Association President Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku has been presented with a special FIFA shirt after winning the FA elections.

The shirt was presented by FIFA's representatives on the Normalisation Committee lead by Luca Nicola, who is manager of Associations.

Kurt Okraku was elected President of the Ghana Football Association after George Afriyie reportedly conceded defeat after two rounds.

Okraku twice led the elections after getting 44 and 59 in the first and second rounds respectively.

Despite leading in both rounds, a final round vote had to be conducted to ensure Okraku secured 50 percent plus one vote.

The new president will be in office for the next four years.

Meanwhile the following were also elected as members of the Executive Council on Thursday 24 October 2019:

PREMIER LEAGUE CLUBS

Tony Aubynn

George Amoako

Frederick Acheampong

Nana Oduro Safo

Kingsley Osei Bonsu

DIVISION ONE LEAGUE CLUBS

Randy Abbey

Mark Addo

Samuel Anim Addo

WOMEN’S LEAGUE CLUBS

Abiba Attah Forson

RFA REPRESENTATIVES

Linford Boadu Asamoah