Newly-elected GFA President Kurt Okraku presented with Special FIFA shirt

Newly elected Ghana Football Association President Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku has been presented with a special FIFA shirt after winning the FA elections.
The shirt was presented by FIFA's representatives on the Normalisation Committee lead by Luca Nicola, who is manager of Associations.
Kurt Okraku was elected President of the Ghana Football Association after George Afriyie reportedly conceded defeat after two rounds.
Okraku twice led the elections after getting 44 and 59 in the first and second rounds respectively.
Despite leading in both rounds, a final round vote had to be conducted to ensure Okraku secured 50 percent plus one vote.
The new president will be in office for the next four years.
Meanwhile the following were also elected as members of the Executive Council on Thursday 24 October 2019:
PREMIER LEAGUE CLUBS
Tony Aubynn
George Amoako
Frederick Acheampong
Nana Oduro Safo
Kingsley Osei Bonsu
DIVISION ONE LEAGUE CLUBS
Randy Abbey
Mark Addo
Samuel Anim Addo
WOMEN’S LEAGUE CLUBS
Abiba Attah Forson
RFA REPRESENTATIVES
Linford Boadu Asamoah