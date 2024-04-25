Newly established national teams to get nicknames soon - GFA

Henry Asante Twum, Communications Director for the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has revealed the association will soon assign nicknames to the newly established national teams for both the male and female sides.

As of now, only the U-15 women's team has been christened with a nickname, the Black Damsels, following a change from their previous moniker, Golden. The remaining newly created national teams are yet to receive their nicknames.

Twum suggested that the public may be invited to submit potential names and recommendations, a practice that led to the renaming of the Local Black Stars to Black Galaxies, the beach soccer team to Black Sharks, and the Futsal team to Futsal Black Stars.

In an interview with Peace FM, Twum stated, "I am sure very soon the ExCo will convene a meeting and look into it... So I think the authorities will say people should bring suggestions but all in all the power rest with the executive council so in naming the newly created national teams it will not be long we will announce them,"

In a move aimed at broadening national representation and providing equal opportunities across various age groups, the GFA has introduced teams spanning ages between the existing U-17, U-20, and U-23 categories for both genders.

The association have also assigned technical teams to each newly established team.