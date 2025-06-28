GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Newly-promoted Hohoe United monitoring Legon Cities defender Aaron Quartey

Published on: 28 June 2025
New Ghana Premier League entrants Hohoe United are closely monitoring the situation of Legon Cities center back Aaron Quartey, following the Royals’ relegation at the end of the 2024/25 season.

The defender is attracting interest from multiple top-flight sides, with Hohoe United positioning themselves as potential suitors.

Club sources indicate the newly promoted side are keen to strengthen their backline with proven Premier League experience as they prepare for their debut campaign in the top tier.

Quartey, who was one of the standout performers for Legon Cities despite their poor season, is expected to make a decision on his future soon, with clubs circling as he considers his next move.

Hohoe United are currently evaluating several defensive options, but see Quartey as a valuable addition due to his composure, physicality, and top-level experience.

Discussions are yet to be formalised, but the situation remains one to watch in the coming days.

