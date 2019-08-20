Newly-signed Al-Wahda striker Latif Amadu ready for new season

Ghanaian striker Latif Amadu says he eagerly waiting to make his debut for the Israeli side Al-Wahda in the upcoming season which kicks off on Thursday.

The former Berekum Chelsea player joined Israeli side Kafr Qasim as a free agent after terminating his contract with Albanian side KF Teuta last season due to lack of play time.

Amadu at his arrival with his agent Yusif Chibsah where met by club officials at the Ben Gurion International Airport and his first interview the 25-year old stated his readiness to play for his new club.

"He is eagerly waiting for the club's first game in the league and scoring more than one goal to prove his abilities."

Amadu will be hoping to relaunch his career after securing the move.