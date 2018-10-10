Newly-signed Horoya AC winger Patrick Razak astonished by mammoth welcome in Guinea

Former Hearts of Oak ace Patrick Razak has expressed his surprise about how he was welcomed at new club Horoya AC.

Razak left the Phobians to pen a two-year deal with the Conakry-based side on Tuesday.

But the 23-year-old is amazed about how well he was received by the club's fans upon his arrival at the airport.

"I went there (Horoya) just to sign my contract and come back, but what I saw when I arrive really surprised me," Razak told FOX FM.

"The supporters were there at the airport to welcome, they said they had been waiting for me for a while and they were happy to hear I was coming."

He has been handed squad the number 7 shirt as his favourite 17 is currently being worn by another player.

Razak becomes the fourth Ghanaian in the side's rank after Mandela Ocansey, Seyei Sebe Baffour and Brefo Mensah.