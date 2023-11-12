'Next Big Thing' Raymond Asante nets sublime HAT-TRICK for Udinese

Raymond Asante tallied seven goals in the Italian U19 League on Saturday, 11 November 2023, after netting a hat-trick for Udinese in the 5-3 win at Venezia.

The 19-year-old registered his first in the match on 17 minutes when he slotted home a low one past the goalkeeper from a tight angle to level score at 1-1.

After the break, Udinese found themselves trailing again but after 37 minutes and Asante rose to the occasion with a cool finish from inside the box.

Two goals in five minutes from Pejicic and De Crescenzo gave Udinese a 4-2 lead but Venezia pulled one back through Mikaelsson.

Asante’s third was a fulminating header in the 81st minute.

The former Young Apostles player has also registered three assists.