Next GFA boss must use Nyantakyi's downfall as a lesson - Sam Brew Butler

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) Nana Sam Brew Butler has called on Kwesi Nyantakyi's successor to take a cue from his FIFA life-time ban.

The former 1st CAF Vice capo has been handed a life ban by the football world governing body, FIFA from all football-related activities after four months of investigations into a petition sent by Anas Aremeyaw Anas regarding Nyantakyi’s conduct in the Number 12 documentary.

According to Butler, the next GFA boss should be transparent to avoid such disappointment that has befallen the Wa All Stars chief.

“It was rather unfortunate for one of the good football administrators to go through such a thing and not even his worst enemy should even rejoice. This is a worry to the nation but what we need is to learn from it and every football administrator must trek cautiously what they get power.” Brew Butler told Starr Sports.

Meanwhile, Mr Nyantakyi has described FIFA's ban as harsh and has therefore taken the steps to challenge the decision at CAS.