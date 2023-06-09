Next Hearts of Oak coach should be able to stand pressure - Neil Armstrong Mortagbe

Former Managing Director for Accra Hearts of Oak, Neil Armstrong Mortagbe has suggested to the club's current administration to diligently look for an experienced manager ahead of next season.

The Phobians have worked with three different coaches this season having fired Samuel Boadu after failing to get a win in his first three games of the season in the Ghana Premier League.

Serbian coach Slavko Matic who took over from Boadu has also been inactive after attacks from fans prohibited him from nearing the team following a poor run of form under his tutelage.

David Ocloo has been managing the team but is likey to vacate his role after the team's last match against Berekum Chelseas on Sunday.

"Every Hearts of Oak fan will not be happy today. I still see a glimmer of hope, in the team that represented.

"I believe the management of Accra Hearts of Oak, are looking at areas the club were weak in and, definitely, they will beef up ahead of next season.

"We all know who Hearts of Oak are, they are a traditional club.

"So you need a Coach with the temperament to handle both the expectations of management and the expectations of fans, that is one of the underpining elements the coach must have," he told Citi FM.

"The other criteria, I believe our Executive Chairman, Togbe Afede and management are well versed in the type of manager that can hold all the stakeholder interest.

The 2020/21 champions are currently 11h with just three points away from the drop zone with just a game to end the season.