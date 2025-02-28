NFF President Amaju Pinnick backs Salah for Ballon d’Or despite Carragher’s AFCON comments

Former Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) president Amaju Pinnick has thrown his weight behind Mohamed Salah's bid for the Ballon d'Or, despite Jamie Carragher's controversial remarks about the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Pinnick slammed Carragher's comments as "myopic" and emphasized AFCON's growing global stature.

He pointed to George Weah's historic Ballon d'Or win in 1995 as evidence of African players' quality.

Pinnick also highlighted Salah's phenomenal form, scoring 25 goals and providing 16 assists in the Premier League, making a strong case for the Ballon d'Or.

Salah's impressive performance has strengthened his chances of winning the award, which would be a landmark moment for African football, cementing his legacy as one of the continent's greatest-ever players.